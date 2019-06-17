parkland school shooting

Parkland School shooting survivor's Harvard admission revoked after his racist comments surfaced

BOSTON -- A Parkland school shooting survivor says Harvard University revoked his acceptance over racist comments he made online and in text messages about two years ago.

Kyle Kashuv says the Ivy League school asked him in May to explain the comments he made months before the February 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. He apologized for his private comments that had surfaced online. He says he told Harvard officials the comments were "idiotic and hurtful" but don't represent who he is now.

In a June 3 letter that Kashuv shared online Monday, Harvard said it had rescinded his admission because of his comments.

A spokeswoman says the school does not comment on admissions decisions.

Kashuv has advocated for gun rights since a former Parkland student killed 17 people.
