ACT OF KINDNESS

WATCH: Heartwarming video shows men helping elderly woman into van

EMBED </>More Videos

A heartwarming act of kindness was caught on camera as a group of young men encountered an elderly couple who needed help getting into their van.

BRONSON, Florida --
A heartwarming act of kindness was caught on camera as a group of young men encountered an elderly couple who needed help getting into their van.

The trending video shows the men helping an elderly woman who appears to have trouble standing. An elderly man with her can be seen using a walker, and he thanks the men for their caring actions.

"Thank you so much, fellas," he says in the video. "I'm 100 years old."

"You're 100 years old? That's a good life," one of the young men responds.

Kanesha Carnegie, who works for the Levy County Sheriff's Office in Bronson, Florida, shared the video on Jan. 28. The video has already been viewed more than 5.4 million times.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyfeel goodact of kindnesscaught on camerau.s. & worldFlorida
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ACT OF KINDNESS
Celebrity chef's emergency kitchen to feed gov. workers in 12 states
Celebrity chef opens emergency kitchen to feed furloughed gov. employees
Cashier donates kidney to regular customer's wife
Stranger in 1st-class gives up seat to mom with baby
More act of kindness
SOCIETY
What do your Valentine's Day flowers really mean?
Girls' trips are good for your health: science
Shopping for Valentine's Day roses? Here's how store prices compare
Cary filmmakers recount untold details of first MLK assassination attempt
More Society
Top Stories
Man charged during Confederate monument protest in Raleigh
Man dead after officer-involved shooting in Nash County
Warmer weather headed back to the Triangle, but so is the rain
Virginia Lt. Gov. asked to step down from board at Duke
HKonJ 2019 rally draws crowds in Raleigh
Barrett, 3s lead No. 2 Duke past No. 3 Virginia, 81-71
Triangle sheriffs respond to increase ICE enforcement
IRS: Average tax refund down 8.4 percent so far in 2019
Show More
Waffle House taking reservations for Valentine's Day dinner
Man tasered 11 times during 'vicious' traffic stop: Lawsuit
No. 8 Tar Heels hold off Hurricanes 88-85 in overtime
Angry woman wanting beef patties smashes restaurant windows
VIDEO: Woman struck in NC hit-and-run while walking with driver's ex
More News