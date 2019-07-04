Society

Heat index shuts down boating at Raleigh parks

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Fourth of July was a disappointing day for some visitors to Raleigh parks that feature lakes.

Around 1:30 p.m., Lake Johnson and Lake Wheeler shut down aquatic activities telling people hoping to rent boats, kayaks, and canoes that the heat index was just too high for them to be on the lakes.

While some park visitors were disappointed, most took it in stride.

They knew when they ventured out today that they would have to deal with extreme heat.

But for some, including a couple of NC State coeds, it was the perfect day get rolling on summer tanning.

And when the cloud cover finally rolled in and cooled things off it also brought thunder and lightning.

But thunderstorms also mean no boating on Raleigh lakes.
