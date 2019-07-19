Society

Heatwave causes delayed trash pickup throughout Fayetteville

By
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- It is possible your trash bins could sit curbside a bit longer than usual. Two weeks into the Sandhills' blistering heatwave, Fayetteville officials made a big announcement.

"We're currently behind on yard-waste collection. People used to yard waste being picked up, it may be a week or two before you get that picked up," said Assistant City Manager Kristoff Bauer. "Basically we've had an unusual level of equipment failure. Our trucks are down. We're not able to work on all of our routes at the same time like we normally do."

Bauer told ABC11 that nearly half of the city fleet is down, which means residents' waste could sit out a bit longer.

"I don't like it. I'm old-school. So I'm used to having my stuff done on schedule. I'm used to having everything picked up in the morning," said resident George Snow.

Trash drivers are working off days to get caught up. Meantime, city officials have one request from residents.

"All we can do is ask for their patience. We'll continue to communicate with them and get to their service as quickly as possible," Bauer said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfayettevillecumberland countytrashfayetteville newsheat wave
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Heroic efforts by Raleigh father and son save a drowning grandpa on the NC coast
Homeowners fearful NCCU eyeing their homes for expansion plan
Family: Autopsy shows man was 'senselessly killed' by Raleigh police
Wendell mom helping crash victim has own car stolen with child inside
RDU to add security lanes in terminal 2
'Uncomfortable:' Reaction to Trump rally pours in from across NC
Rough and Rowdy: Some fight for redemption, others worry for safety
Show More
Armstrong: Duke faces early test with opener against Alabama
Mack to the Future: Can Brown recapture magic at UNC?
Beagles saved from China dog-meat trade arrive in Cary
Arborist dies after falling from tree during rescue drill at NC Zoo
Trump says he's not happy with 'send her back' chant at rally
More TOP STORIES News