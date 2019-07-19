Heatwave causes delayed trash pickup throughout Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- It is possible your trash bins could sit curbside a bit longer than usual. Two weeks into the Sandhills' blistering heatwave, Fayetteville officials made a big announcement."We're currently behind on yard-waste collection. People used to yard waste being picked up, it may be a week or two before you get that picked up," said Assistant City Manager Kristoff Bauer. "Basically we've had an unusual level of equipment failure. Our trucks are down. We're not able to work on all of our routes at the same time like we normally do."Bauer told ABC11 that nearly half of the city fleet is down, which means residents' waste could sit out a bit longer."I don't like it. I'm old-school. So I'm used to having my stuff done on schedule. I'm used to having everything picked up in the morning," said resident George Snow.Trash drivers are working off days to get caught up. Meantime, city officials have one request from residents."All we can do is ask for their patience. We'll continue to communicate with them and get to their service as quickly as possible," Bauer said.