abc11 together

Share Your Heroes: Henderson mother works 2 healthcare jobs amid COVID-19 pandemic

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
By
Ulander Owens is a mom of two who has been described as a "COVID-19 hero" by her friends and family.

The Henderson resident works two jobs. During the day, she serves as a medical assistant at Beckford Medical Center. At night, she works at MEKO Laboratories.

Share Your Heroes: Twin sisters serve as registered nurses in the Triangle

FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

"I am so proud of you mom," said daughter Kira Marable. "You've really gone above and beyond to make sure that patients have the medication they need in order for them to remain healthy."

"Upon the pandemic she has shown excellence. She has gone way above the call of duty to help our patients," said Dr. Francis Aniekwensi.

"To have seen and known the work and the labor that she has gone through," said Edith Green, a friend of Ulander, "the determination to be a worker in the health care field has made me so proud of her."

When Ulander isn't working, she's volunteering with her church.

"We just thank God for her medical knowledge," said Pastor William Winston. "And for her initiative to help out anyway that she can."

Share Your Heroes: 2020 graduate, Food Lion cashier Joyce Williams is a 'superhero' to her family

Henderson mother works 2 healthcare jobs amid COVID-19 pandemic
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycoronavirusabc11 together
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC11 TOGETHER
Free masks and food collection Friday in Moore County
Sampson County law enforcement help celebrate 12-year-old's birthday
Share Your Heroes: Twin sisters are nurses in the Triangle
Residents at Raeford retirement center request pen pals
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Isaias weakens to tropical storm, expected to re-strengthen overnight
COVID-19 LATEST: Hospitalizations dip for 3rd straight day
Canes skate toward the NHL playoffs with 3-2 win in Game 1
Man found shot on I-40 exit ramp in Raleigh
TikTok: 'We're not going anywhere' after Trump threatens US ban
FDA: Red onions linked to salmonella outbreak affecting 31 states
Georgia camp hit with COVID-19 outbreak didn't require masks
Show More
Hazy, Hot & Humid Sunday
Negotiators report progress in stimulus bill talks
Restaurants taking steps to convince diners it's safe to dine-in
NC gym owners not hopeful of getting green light to reopen
Fayetteville theater streaming movies to stay afloat amid COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News