Society

'Hero' UPS driver stops to fix American flag outside Oklahoma home

ADAIR, Oklahoma -- A homeowner says the UPS driver who stopped to fix her American flag is a hero.

The driver took a slight detour during his delivery on May 22 to unfurl the flag outside her home in Oklahoma.

"The hero of today is my UPS driver!!" said Chelsie Root Ashley when she posted the security footage on Facebook.

The video shows the driver dropping off a package on her porch, but then making sure to gently fix the flag that was wrapped around its pole.

The footage then shows him leaving for the rest of his route.

She told local media that she uploaded the video because the driver "didn't know anyone was watching him, but he just did it just to do it."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyoklahomaviral videoabc7ny instagramsocial mediau.s. & worldgood newsupsmemorial daydelivery servicedriver
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: 14,954 have recovered from COVID-19 in NC
Gym owners plan legal action against state's order to stay closed
Visit Raleigh: $60 million lost due to COVID-19
Black Triangle vets reflect on Vietnam War and racism back home
Gov. Cooper responds to Trump's threat to pull the RNC from NC
COVID-19 fears typically won't get you out of your vacation rental
Cary triplets prepare for modified graduation
Show More
Triangle restaurants, customers adjust to Phase Two rules
Fallen Fort Bragg soldier honored at NASCAR Coca-Cola 600
Families, friends make most of Memorial Day weekend
NHL plans to resume skating drills
I-40 W near Rock Quarry Road reopens after 3-car crash
More TOP STORIES News