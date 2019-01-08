High-flying Wake County athlete wins skydiving national championship

An Air Force Academy cadet from Wake County is a gold medalist in a high-flying sport. Caleb Ferguson won the title of National Collegiate Champion in 2-way formation skydiving.Ferguson competed at the 2018 U.S. Parachute Association National Collegiate Parachuting Championships near Phoenix, Ariz. The event is billed as the oldest and biggest collegiate skydiving event in the world.Ferguson and his teammate jumped from a plane flying at an altitude of about 10,500 feet and raced against the clock to form geometric formations in freefall before opening their parachutes.Ferguson is a sophomore majoring in economics at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs. He has performed nearly 100 skydives. He is also a member of the U.S. Air Force Academy lacrosse team.Ferguson played lacrosse and football at Holly Springs High School.