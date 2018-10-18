SOCIETY

Highway sheds Jefferson Davis name, marker remains

A North Carolina county has repealed a 1959 resolution that named a U.S. highway stretch to honor Confederate President Jefferson Davis, but for now, the marker will remain.

A North Carolina county has repealed a 1959 resolution that named a U.S. highway stretch to honor Confederate President Jefferson Davis, but for now, the marker will remain.

The Herald-Sun reports the Orange County Board of Commissioners voted Tuesday to repeal the resolution designating the local stretch of U.S. 15 as part of the Jefferson Davis National Highway.

Commission Chairman Mark Dorosin says the county wanted to "formally correct the historical record."

County Attorney John Roberts says the initial resolution never had any legal effect, as there is no federally recognized Jefferson Davis Highway.

But the fate of a stone pillar topped with a bronze plaque honoring Davis remains unsettled. The county doesn't have the authority to take it down.

The county plans to petition the state to learn who owns it.
