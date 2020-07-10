Society

Hillside High acting troupe releases anti-racism message

By
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- They are not currently in class, but that is not stopping students from the acclaimed Hillside High School drama department from being creative social activists.

Current and former members of Hillside's One Voice Acting Troupe came together to produce their latest work called "Black in America." Hillside's world-renowned student performers recorded their own personal message as the nation confronts the problem of systemic racism.

Students put together the powerful video in response to the recent killings of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and Breonna Taylor.




The acting troupe from Durham has performed across the globe from China to Australia, but like everyone else, their season was upended by the pandemic.

More TOP STORIES News