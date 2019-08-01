history

Historical highway marker to honor groundbreaking Durham tennis club

By
DURHAM (WTVD) -- The state of North Carolina will honor the Algonquin Tennis Club with a historical highway marker. The club was formed in 1922 in Durham to give aspiring African American tennis players a place to play.

Blacks were not permitted to join the United States Lawn Tennis Association in 1916, and the American Tennis Association became the nation's first professional sports league for African Americans.

The American Tennis Association then helped to created the Algonquin Tennis Club with Durham tennis enthusiasts giving them a place to play and socialize.

After more than a decade of meeting in private homes, the Algonquin Tennis Club House was purchased in 1934.

The Algonquin Tennis Club hosted tournaments for black athletes including Althea Gibson and Arthur Ashe.

The club also provided a place for Durham's black elite to meet.

The Durham Committee on the Affairs of Black People was formed at the Algonquin Club in 1935.

The new marker honoring the Algonquin Club will be dedicated on Aug. 15 at the W.D. Hill Recreation Center in Durham at 6:30 p.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societydurhamnchistoryafrican americanstennisdurham county news
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HISTORY
Angel statue at Oakwood Cemetery inspires urban legends
Mysterious sculpture of a face found in Sampson County field
Georgia mansion that inspired 'Gone with the Wind' home up for sale
Raleigh doll camp takes children back to yesteryear
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Raleigh's Moore Square vandalized just before grand re-opening
Pop-up storms move through the Triangle
Smithfield mom, kids escape brazen midday armed robbery
Raleigh researcher's skin-crawling video shows ant sting up close
Durham 3-year-old runs lemonade stand to help babies in need
Why everyone is smiling at the orange payphone in downtown Raleigh
Why this descendant of slaves says he's against reparations
Show More
Fayetteville police release 911 calls from robbery caught on camera
Carolina Hurricanes need your help naming its new beer
Democrats fight over health care, immigration at debate
Tropical system in Atlantic could become storm, depression
Fed announces first rate cut since 2008: What does it mean?
More TOP STORIES News