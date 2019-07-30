Tickets for Holiday Express at Pullen Park sell out within an hour

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Tickets for the 2019 Holiday Express at Pullen Park sold out within an hour Tuesday.
The tickets went on sale at 5:30 a.m. on Eventbrite. When ABC11 crews checked the website at 6 a.m., all tickets were either sold out or unavailable.
In 2018, tickets also sold out within an hour.
This year's Holiday Express runs from December 4-8 and December 11-15 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. each day.
The tradition features a fully decorated Pullen Park, a train ride, ice-covered sledding hill, unlimited carousel rides, crafts, a visit with Santa and more.
