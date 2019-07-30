Society

Tickets for Holiday Express at Pullen Park sell out within an hour

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Tickets for the 2019 Holiday Express at Pullen Park sold out within an hour Tuesday.

The tickets went on sale at 5:30 a.m. on Eventbrite. When ABC11 crews checked the website at 6 a.m., all tickets were either sold out or unavailable.

In 2018, tickets also sold out within an hour.

This year's Holiday Express runs from December 4-8 and December 11-15 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. each day.

The tradition features a fully decorated Pullen Park, a train ride, ice-covered sledding hill, unlimited carousel rides, crafts, a visit with Santa and more.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyraleighholiday lightsholidaychristmas
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 hurt after Audi goes airborne and hits pole, Durham police say
School bus driver suspected of arranging hit on student, Durham Police say
Lil Nas X breaks Billboard record set by Mariah Carey, Boyz II Men
Capital One data breach affects 100 million customers
Cary mom helps convince BOE to reconsider vote on voting machines
Village Christian cancels football season, leaving parents, players frustrated
Cooper signs bill letting distilleries sell alcohol on site
Show More
Warrants: Cary couple exposed grandchildren to mold, feces in home
Downtown Fayetteville storefronts sprayed with crude images, profanity
Man rips sunroof off car stuck in traffic, goes on attack
'Pink Lady Bandit' and accomplice arrested in Charlotte
Double meteor shower! How to watch Monday's sky spectacle
More TOP STORIES News