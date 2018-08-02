TALLAHASSEE, Fla. --Here's a happy update to a story about a viral video showing a police officer helping a homeless man shave before a job interview. He got the job!
That police officer was caught on camera helping shave the beard of a homeless man named Phil, who wanted to clean up for a job interview at a local McDonald's in Tallahassee, Florida.
Turns out, Phil got the job!
He started work earlier this week.
#UPDATE We talked to Phil today! He’s doing great & enjoying his new job at @McDonalds. We received some gift cards for various restaurants from a former TPD officer to give to Phil. Officer Carlson is pictured here giving Phil the gift cards. #TeamPhil #KindnessChallenge pic.twitter.com/qcg32K5Ryo— Tallahassee Police (@TallyPD) August 1, 2018