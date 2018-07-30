Today I saw this young homeless man asking for people to take a resume rather than asking for money. If anyone in the Silicon Valley could help him out, that would be amazing. Please RT so we can help David out! pic.twitter.com/ewoE3PKFx7 — FullMakeup Alchemist (@jaysc0) July 27, 2018

A homeless web designer from Laredo is closer to finding a job, thanks to social media and his determination despite his current situation.A woman snapped a photo of David Casarez on a street corner in San Jose, California, holding a sign that reads, "Homeless. Hungry for success. Take a resume."Casarez, who is a Texas A&M graduate, moved to the Silicon Valley to launch his own tech startup. But he ran out of money and has been sleeping in his car since June.After the photo of him in a dress shirt and tie with his sign was shared on Twitter, he said he's received more than 200 job offers.Some of the companies that showed interest in Casarez include Google, Pandora, and Netflix.