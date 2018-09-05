ABC11 TOGETHER

HomeShare Durham helping to pair living companions

DURHAM (WTVD) --
Home sharing is a national, evidence-based model that has existed since the 1970s. Home sharing helps match people who are seeking housing with those who provide housing. Home Share Durham is free! It costs nothing to home seekers or providers to participate.

Home Share Durham seeks to serve a multicultural, inter-generational population. Both providers and seekers will be screened to make the best match possible. Each match will have the support of a case manager to ensure mutual benefit to home seekers and providers through their agreement.
Click here for more information.
