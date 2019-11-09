HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WTVD) -- As chemotherapy treatment continues for Keyla Reece, what was once breast cancer has spread to her brain.
In sickness and in health: Hope Mills woman hopes to renew vows before stage four cancer takes over
The Cumberland County mother of three recently quit her job and to her luck, many in the community have stepped in to help.
Staffers at Rockfish Elementary, which is where her nine-year-old son attends school saw our original story. They've worked with the town of Hope Mills and decided to adopt the family for Christmas. Initially, Reece said no.
"I've been blessed in a lot of ways. There's another family out there that could use a little more," said Reece. "I took that as a sign and a blessing from God. Like hey, things are about to change. Let them do this for you."
Community steps up to give Hope Mills woman with stage 4 cancer dream wedding
"It comes from their pockets. The town of Hope Mills' pockets. I've got the fire department, police department, public works, parks and rec, HR and anyone else who can give," said Clara Hines with the town of Hope Mills.
Town employees start collecting donations and gifts after Thanksgiving. The wrapped gifts are delivered right before Christmas. It's a big help for the Reece family who say its needed more than ever this year.
"My heart is already overjoyed. I'm just thankful that there's people that see me and my family and want to help," said Reece.
Hope Mills adopts woman with stage 4 cancer, family for Christmas
ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
ABC11 TOGETHER
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News