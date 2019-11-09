abc11 together

Hope Mills adopts woman with stage 4 cancer, family for Christmas

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
By
HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WTVD) -- As chemotherapy treatment continues for Keyla Reece, what was once breast cancer has spread to her brain.

In sickness and in health: Hope Mills woman hopes to renew vows before stage four cancer takes over

The Cumberland County mother of three recently quit her job and to her luck, many in the community have stepped in to help.

Staffers at Rockfish Elementary, which is where her nine-year-old son attends school saw our original story. They've worked with the town of Hope Mills and decided to adopt the family for Christmas. Initially, Reece said no.

"I've been blessed in a lot of ways. There's another family out there that could use a little more," said Reece. "I took that as a sign and a blessing from God. Like hey, things are about to change. Let them do this for you."

Community steps up to give Hope Mills woman with stage 4 cancer dream wedding

"It comes from their pockets. The town of Hope Mills' pockets. I've got the fire department, police department, public works, parks and rec, HR and anyone else who can give," said Clara Hines with the town of Hope Mills.

Town employees start collecting donations and gifts after Thanksgiving. The wrapped gifts are delivered right before Christmas. It's a big help for the Reece family who say its needed more than ever this year.

"My heart is already overjoyed. I'm just thankful that there's people that see me and my family and want to help," said Reece.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhope millscumberland countycharitycumberland county newsabc11 togethercancer
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC11 TOGETHER
RDC Marathon supports local ALS research
Holly Day Fair returns to Fayetteville
Woman who uses own money to feed East Durham kids wins award
WATCH LIVE: Durham 150 Closing Ceremony
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
29-year-old charged in deadly Raleigh shooting
1 dead, 2 injured in east Raleigh shooting, officials say
4 injured after couples argument leads to stabbing at Cary CinéBistro
Sen. Tillis pledges to reserve judgment on Trump, impeachment
WEEKEND EVENTS: Holly Day Fair, Veterans Day 5K & food truck rodeo
String of car break-ins at Brier Creek apartments, 1 truck stolen
Garner woman raped by man who broke into her home, police say
Show More
Mother charged after unrestrained 5-year-old dies in Fayetteville wreck
Cyber attacks target North Carolina government agencies
Man charged after making threat in Fayetteville Tech classroom
11-year-old brings gun to school in Cumberland County
Multi-million dollar grant to accelerate I-95 widening project
More TOP STORIES News