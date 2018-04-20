SOCIETY

How April 20 became a pot day

EMBED </>More Videos

At 4:20 p.m. today pot smokers will celebrate this unofficial holiday. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas --
Where does "420" come from?

According to High Times Magazine, at 4:20 p.m. today pot smokers will celebrate this unofficial holiday.
RELATED: Southern Pines police prep for 4/20
But do you know the origin of this HIGH-liday?

According to High Times Magazine, it was started by a group of kids at San Rafael High School in 1971. They would get together to smoke under the school statue. Their password was "420." Their identities were never revealed, but they are known as the "Waldos."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societymarijuanaholidayHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
WATCH: Humpback whale launches into air, soaks tourists
City of Raleigh wants to regulate Bird scooters
Pink stops performance to comfort fan whose mom died before concert
Fayetteville State University rolls out new bike service
Women denied job because of 'ghetto' names
More Society
Top Stories
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Show More
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
How area districts are working to keep your kid safe
More News