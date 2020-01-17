Society

How do Americans want to buried? Some with pets, some with pot, survey says

There's a new survey revealing what Americans want when it comes to burial choices and some of their final requests border on the bizarre.

Researchers at Choice Mutual, an independent final expense life insurance agency found that 20 percent of respondents want to be buried with the remains of a pet or loved one.

Thirty percent said they would choose a different method of body disposal if they were not worried about family tradition, religious beliefs or finances.

One in 10 Americans who plan to be cremated want to be planted like a tree.

Most Millennials, more than 60 percent, want to be buried with photos of loved ones.

As for the saying "you can't take it with you," some respondents want to anyway.

Half the people desire to be buried with photos of loved ones and others wanted to be buried with objects, such as family heirlooms, sports memorabilia -- and even Chuck Norris T-shirts and in one case, "copious quantities of cannabis."
