lunar new year

Lunar New Year: How our families celebrate the Year of the Ox

Friday, Feb. 12, marks the beginning of the Lunar New Year in 2021. This year is the Year of the Ox.

"The ox is supposed to be a symbol of wealth and prosperity, but it also reflects diligence and perseverance," explained reporter David Louie of KGO in San Francisco, California.

We asked members of the ABC Owned Television Stations how they celebrate with their families.

"It's a time to reunite with family and wish each other good fortune in the coming year," shared Linda Ha, the Race and Culture reporter at KFSN in Fresno, California.

EMBED More News Videos

From traditions to signature dishes, we met up with Martin Yan to talk all things Lunar New Year.



The holiday is celebrated by an estimated 1.5 billion people across several Asian countries and their diasporas here in the United States. While each culture has its own unique traditions, there are common threads that run through them all.

Reporter Jaclyn Lee of WPVI in Philadelphia talked about the importance of storytelling in her Chinese-American family: "The biggest thing with families that come from immigrants is you want to pass on those stories to the future generations so they're not lost over time."

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced communities to reinvent public celebrations and shift how loved ones gather, but tradition and love are stronger than any pandemic.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylunar new yearu.s. & worldrace in america
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Happy Lunar New Year! 2021 is the Year of the Ox
LUNAR NEW YEAR
Happy Lunar New Year! 2021 is the Year of the Ox
Eat these lucky foods for the ultimate Lunar New Year feast
Master Chef Martin Yan dishes on his Lunar New Year traditions
This lion and dragon dance school keeps the Chinese tradition alive.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family of slain pregnant woman issues emotional statement
Mother of UPS driver killed in Raleigh becomes emotional in court
State health leaders addressing disparities in LGBTQ community
LATEST: COVID-19 variant first detected in South Africa found in NC
Winter Weather Advisory for parts of Central NC
Texas nurse reports for work after crawling out of deadly pileup
Why stimulus checks may appear to impact your tax refund
Show More
US will have enough COVID vaccine for 300 million people by July: Biden
Advocates push for Pauli Murray's place in civil-rights pantheon
Gaston Volunteer Fire Dept. set to have 1st Black female graduate
Fayetteville entrepreneurs optimistic a month into opening amid pandemic
Some NC HBCUs to become mass vaccination sites later in Feb.
More TOP STORIES News