How tensions with Iran could affect gas prices in the Triangle

Gas prices are slowly increasing across the Carolinas, according to the American Automobile Association.
On average, North Carolina residents will pay $2.47 at the pump this week--eight cents more than last month and 36 cents more than last year, according to AAA.
AAA says prices could continue to climb depending on crude oil prices. After airstrikes in Baghdad last week, which killed Iran's Major General Qassem Soleimani, crude oil prices increased.
However, Patrick Dehaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, says the rising cost is due to the strength of the American economy--as more people fill up their gas tank, the price of gas increases.
Dehaan says GasBuddy is watching if, how and when Iran chooses to retaliate.
"I think that's really the key to gas prices going up- that Iran has to respond in some meaningful way to sever oil production in some country for oil prices to react," Deehan says. "For now, it's good news for motorists- not much of an impact."
Dehaan adds that gas prices usually dip in winter due to low demand, so if Iran responds quickly the impact of that attack might be smaller. However, if Iran were to hit oil production in spring or summer, when more people are on the road, the stakes could be higher.
