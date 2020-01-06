Society

How tensions with Iran could affect gas prices in the Triangle

Gas prices are slowly increasing across the Carolinas, according to the American Automobile Association.

On average, North Carolina residents will pay $2.47 at the pump this week--eight cents more than last month and 36 cents more than last year, according to AAA.

AAA says prices could continue to climb depending on crude oil prices. After airstrikes in Baghdad last week, which killed Iran's Major General Qassem Soleimani, crude oil prices increased.

SEE ALSO | Groups gather in Raleigh for anti-war protest after US drone strike in Iraq

However, Patrick Dehaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, says the rising cost is due to the strength of the American economy--as more people fill up their gas tank, the price of gas increases.

Dehaan says GasBuddy is watching if, how and when Iran chooses to retaliate.

"I think that's really the key to gas prices going up- that Iran has to respond in some meaningful way to sever oil production in some country for oil prices to react," Deehan says. "For now, it's good news for motorists- not much of an impact."

Dehaan adds that gas prices usually dip in winter due to low demand, so if Iran responds quickly the impact of that attack might be smaller. However, if Iran were to hit oil production in spring or summer, when more people are on the road, the stakes could be higher.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynorth carolinagas pricesgas stationnorth carolina news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
How to help families forced to leave McDougald Terrace
Boy with terminal brain cancer dies on 'Make A Wish' trip
72-year-old attacked with bat during carjacking: Police
Mercedes-Benz recalls 750,000 cars because sunroof could fly off
Harvey Weinstein appears in NYC court, faces new charges in LA
Study reveals plants can help reduce stress
NC Central offers scholarship to Bronny James
Show More
Video: Another truck gets stuck under recently raised Durham bridge
19-year-old NC woman shot in head while lying in bed
Man shot, killed while sitting in car in Durham
2 sent to hospital in Durham convenience store shooting
Trump continues threat against Iran cultural sites
More TOP STORIES News