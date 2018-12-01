SOCIETY

How the Bushes chose Houston as a home

EMBED </>More Videos

Barbara Bush: A Move to Houston (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas --
George H.W. and Barbara Bush are no strangers to the Houston metropolitan area.

But how exactly did the couple choose to make Houston their home?

George, a Massachusetts native, and Barbara, a New York native, settled in the Houston area in 1958, when the patriarch of the Bush family started leaving the oil business behind and began fulfilling his ambition in politics.

It was during this time that George built up his political aspirations, first, as a chairman of the Harris County Republican Party in 1963. The following year, George eyed the U.S. Senate, and, despite failing in his bid, the Bushes became known as a hot commodity in politics.

By 1966, George H.W. Bush was elected to the U.S. House as a representative from Texas.

Following that move, his career began to take off and the couple traveled throughout the globe before settling in the White House in 1989.

After President Bush lost the 1992 election to Bill Clinton, the couple chose Houston as the place to call home for the rest of their years.

Since then, the Bushes became well-known Houstonians and made their marks. From Barbara's Houston Literacy Foundation to touching the hearts of others, they caused an impact.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societybarbara bushgeorge h.w. bushHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Social media reacts to the passing of former President George H.W. Bush
PHOTOS: Former President George H.W. Bush
George HW Bush nation's longest-living president
George and Barbara Bush: A love story
More Society
Top Stories
Former President George H.W. Bush dead at age 94
George and Barbara Bush: A love story
Search underway for two armed suspects after Johnston County chase
Massive Marriott data hack: What customers need to know
'It was close and we all felt it:' Anchorage resident reflects on powerful earthquake
On last day as Wake County sheriff, Harrison reflects on lengthy career
Chiefs cut star runner Hunt after video of altercation with woman surfaces
Habitat for Humanity sees increased need after Florence
Show More
2 arrested in 2017 Durham murder 'persons of interest' in another killing
Cary mom arrested after leaving 22-month-old in car alone for over an hour
11-year-old violinist, cancer survivor plays national anthem for Hurricanes
Alaska earthquake leaves Anchorage TV station heavily damaged
I-Team: NC had 'good shot' at Amazon HQ2, but HB2 'still causing heartburn'
More News