Coronavirus

March 11, 2020: 'The day everything changed'

By Brock Koller
The growing impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the world was seen throughout the day on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.

The virus's effects could be felt in all aspects of life, business, politics, sports, entertainment -- and around the globe.

Mask mandates and colored phases of closings were yet to be the norm, but the novel coronavirus was on top of people's minds and newscasts.

On March 11, 2020, there were more than 118,000 cases of COVID-19 in 114 countries and 4,291 people lost their lives.

A year later, there have been more than 118,000,00 cases worldwide and over 2.6-million deaths, according to John Hopkins University.

During an afternoon press briefing on March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization officially classified COVID-19 as a pandemic.

"In the days and weeks ahead, we expect to see the number of cases, the number of deaths, and the number of affected countries even higher," WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said. "WHO has been accessing this outbreak around the clock and we're deeply concerned, both by the alarming levels of spread and severity, and by the alarming levels of inaction."

"We have therefore made the assessment that COVID-19 can be characterized as a pandemic."

EMBED More News Videos

The World Health Organization declared that the global coronavirus crisis is now a pandemic but also said it's not too late for countries to act.



President Donald Trump addressed the nation that Wednesday night. He announced he was cutting off travel from Europe to the U.S. for 30 days. The restrictions did not apply to the United Kingdom.

"For all Americans, it is essential that everyone takes extra precautions and practice good hygiene," Trump said. "Each of us has a role to play in defeating this virus."

EMBED More News Videos

Watch President Trump's full remarks from March 11 about the federal government response to COVID-19.



Shortly thereafter, actor Tom Hanks announced on social media that he and his wife actress Rita Wilson had contracted the coronavirus.



Hanks said the two were in Australia and felt a bit tired, had colds and some body aches. He said Wilson also suffered chills and slight fevers.

"To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the coronavirus, and were found to be positive," Hanks said.

The couple would recover from the virus and Hanks would go on to host "Saturday Night Live" remotely from his home in April.

The sports world's months-long pause would start to take shape on this date. Our sister station ESPN produced a "30 for 30" podcast episode called "March 11 2020," in which they describe that Wednesday as the "day everything changed."

Around that time of Tom Hank's social media post, the NBA announced it was suspending its season after a player on the Utah Jazz, later identified as Rudy Gobert, tested positive for COVID-19.

"The NBA is suspending gameplay following the conclusion of [Wednesday's] schedule of games until further notice,'' the league said in a statement issued shortly after 9:30 p.m. "The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic.''



The shortened NBA season eventually continued in the summer.

Earlier in the day, the NCAA announced it would have no fans at its upcoming March Madness tournaments.



"While I understand how disappointing this is for all fans of our sports, my decision is based on the current understanding of how COVID-19 is progressing in the United States," NCAA President Mark Emmert said in a statement.

A day later, the NCAA would cancel the tournaments.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societytom hanksdonald trumpnbacoronavirusinstagram storiesu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
LATEST: Duke won't play Thursday due to positive COVID test, source says
Former Presidents Carter, Clinton, Bush, Obama urging COVID-19 vaccinations
US jobless claims fall to 712,000 as pace of layoffs eases
Moderna begins trials for COVID vaccine booster shots
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Body of missing kayaker pulled from Cape Fear River
LATEST: Duke won't play Thursday due to positive COVID test, source says
Stimulus update: Expect $1,400 checks soon after Biden signs COVID bill
Judge OKs 3rd-degree murder charge for ex-cop in George Floyd death
COVID-19 forced a work-from-home experiment. What happens next?
Prince William defends UK royal family against racism claims
Former Presidents Carter, Clinton, Bush, Obama urging COVID-19 vaccinations
Show More
Wake County deputies investigate 'suspicious' death
What's inside the $1.9T stimulus bill passed by Congress
COVID-19 reflections one year later from doctors, patients
NC State plans for 'return to normal' semester in the fall
Sanford police search for shooter who left 20-year-old for dead
More TOP STORIES News