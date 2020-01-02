holiday

How to return holiday gifts without hurting feelings

The second day of the New Year is typically known as 'National Return Day.'

According to UPS, shoppers are expected to return 1.9 million packages on January 2, a 26 percent increase from last year.

In total, Americans are predicted to return a record $100 billion worth of gifts, according Business Insider.

So, what is the 'nice way' of returning that sweater your aunt gave you that isn't quite your style? Here are the top four etiquette tips for returning a gift, according to Credit.com.

Give it time to grow on you
Don't let first impressions sway you! The gift may not be perfect for you at the moment, but it may be in the not-so-distant future.

Assess the situation
If the gift included a receipt, don't worry about returning or exchanging it, according to Credit.com. The giver probably knew you might not like the item and would want to return it. If it didn't come with a receipt, however, you'll need to be a bit more thoughtful.

Choose your battles

Maybe the gift came from someone who really wants you to use it.

"If this is somebody who is expecting to see this gift used or displayed in your home, sometimes you need to keep it for a year or two," said Jodi R.R. Smith, owner of the etiquette consulting company Mannersmith. "Once they can see it a few times, you can pass it off."

Do what you want, but say thank you.
Ultimately, it's up to you to choose how to handle an unwanted gift.

"Once a gift is given, it is owned by the recipient and it is up to the recipient what they want to do with it," Smith said.

She personally suggested to not throw things away others can use, so selling or donating a gift is fair game.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyholiday shoppingholidayrefundgiftsottu.s. & worldshoppingups
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOLIDAY
End of the decade: Google's top trends of the 2010s
NC businesses help Fort Bragg soldier home for holidays
Video: WA police officer holds back tears after receiving gift
Friends become superheroes to donate teddy bears to children
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Troubleshooter gets help for townhome residents living with mold
'Baby Yoda' cat released from Humane Society care
Fugitive who escaped 40 years ago in SC arrested
What is intermittent fasting?
Police identify man shot, killed at Rocky Mount home
Man charged with rape after mom finds him with teen girl
Duke Energy to close remaining coal ash basins by 2035
Show More
Alex Trebek says fans make him feel 'so good' during cancer battle
Fine Art Wedding Show coming to Raleigh
24-year-old pedestrian killed in crash in Fayetteville
Manhunt for Tennessee escapee extends into NC
Families ask for support during 82nd Airborne Division deployment
More TOP STORIES News