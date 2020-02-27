troubleshooter

How to spot scams during the 2020 Census

By
The official 2020 U.S. Census is not even out yet, but that isn't stopping scammers. For the first time, the Census will be offered online. While that may be more convenient for you, it also creates big opportunities for scammers.

CLICK HERE to see how the 2020 U.S. Census will invite everyone to respond

You need to watch out for phishing emails or phony calls. This is where scammers are using technology to make it look like they're from the government. They may be looking for social security numbers, banking information or credit card information.

You need to remember real census workers will never ask for any of this information. All they want to know is who is living in your house and how many people live there and how old they are.

If you don't fill out the census online, you also have the option to do it by phone or by paper. If you don't respond at all, a census taker will come to your door.

If that happens, make sure to check their official ID. You can also call the regional census office to double-check.

If you have any questions about the authenticity of the Census taker you can call the regional U.S. Census Office in Atlanta at (800) 424-6974.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynctroubleshooterscamsscamcensusconsumer concerns
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TROUBLESHOOTER
DirecTV text scam uses gift cards to target customers
If you file a claim for pothole damage in NC, you likely won't get paid
Election scams are common during campaign season
Fake DMV websites make millions scamming customers: FTC
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Why a face mask isn't your best defense against coronavirus
Fayetteville couple to tie the knot on ABC SSK Show
Man accused of sexually assaulting NC State student in dorm
Raleigh mom explains how she overcame postpartum depression
Amy Klobuchar to host Town Hall in Raleigh
Raleigh wedding planner reveals wedding trends for 2020
WCPSS follows guidelines from CDC, health department for coronavirus
Show More
Everything Americans need to know about coronavirus
Cary driver charged in crash that killed 3 construction workers
Police search for man after break-ins at Durham shopping center
Pregnant women not getting flu vaccines, doctors say
Man wanted for Durham stabbing, break-in: Police
More TOP STORIES News