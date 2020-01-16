Society

Human trafficking survivor recalls horrifying abduction

By
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- More than four decades have passed, but Niki Cross can vividly recall three men dragging her up a staircase into an attic.

"All I remember is someone taking and wrapping my hair around their arm so that they had a hold on me," she said. "I'm kicking. I'm screaming. I'm grabbing hold of the rails."

Cross was 15 years old when she was abducted. She spent a year of her life, she said, being fed dog food and being forced to have sex with men.

"No money ever crossed my palms. I just thought that he had some very sick, depraved friends that came in and did vile things to us," she said.

The Rocky Mount native is one of a handful of survivors who are sharing their stories in a new documentary, Blind Eyes Opened.

"I was shackled around the ankle. I was bolted down to the floor," Cross said in the film.

Blind Eyes Opened explores modern-day slavery and the impact on children.

It is going to play in theaters next Thursday just for one day as part of National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month.

SEE ALSO | NC group looks for solutions to curb human trafficking

"It is an international epidemic and I will fight this epidemic until I draw my last breath," said Cross.

She says her abductor and others prey on victims.

Cross was singing at an open-mic night when she was promised stardom, but ended up in servitude.

"Traffickers look for 'What is the button to push that I'm going to be able to get in to groom,'" she said.

She was able to escape.

Cross started a non-profit and hopes to help others who are battered, bruised and in dire need of having their self-worth restored.

"To let them know, you have nothing to be ashamed of," said Cross.

800 theaters will be showing the documentary.

It will play in the Raleigh area at:

  • Raleigh Grande
  • Regal North Hills
  • Regal Crossroads
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyrocky mounthuman traffickingsex traffickingsexual assaultsurvivor story
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
TIMELINE: Our coverage of McDougald Terrace
Wake DA will not ask SBI to investigate video of officer punching man
Father accused of kidnapping infant son from Rocky Mount home
What rights do renters have in NC?
DHA has spent $485,000 to relocate McDougald Terrace tenants
La Farm Bakery announces new cafe inside RDU
Cary Wegmans hiring 450 new employees, 180 full-time
Show More
Fayetteville mom teaches daughter with cerebral palsy to walk
Construction firm issues statement after deadly Brier Creek trench collapse
5 cars damaged after shots fired on Highway 264: Sheriff
Sanford woman shot, killed while sitting in car leaves behind 6-year-old, family says
11 new flu deaths reported by NC health department
More TOP STORIES News