Hundreds march against racism in Graham, met by counter-protesters

GRAHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Hundreds of demonstrators marching against racism in Graham were met by counter-protesters at the Confederate monument outside of the Alamance County Courthouse in downtown Graham.
On Saturday afternoon, demonstrators held up "Black Lives Matter" signs and voiced their concerns of police reform, others demanded the removal of the Confederate statue in front the Alamance County Courthouse, as reported by newsgathering partners at Spectrum News.
"This is the largest civil rights movement in history, and it's going to keep happening," Rion Thompson, a member of Alamance Agents for Change, told Spectrum News. "Until the issue of white supremacy is actually addressed and dismantled."
Some counter-protesters, waving pro-Confederacy and Trump flags, argued that they were protecting the Confederate statue believing it should stay on courthouse grounds as a way to remember the history of the country.
On Friday, the city of Graham mayor Jerry Peterman issued a state of emergency on ahead of the protest citing an "imminent threat of widespread or severe damage, injury, loss of life." Despite the declaration, the protest ultimately remained peaceful.
The declaration primarily restricted access to the area surrounding the Alamance County Courthouse located in downtown Graham.
