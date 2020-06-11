Hundreds of donations collected for Sir Walter Apartment residents

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A building known for housing beauty, now showcasing the beauty of our community"It's beautiful it really is. I'm speechless. That's all I can say," said Annie Bonds, who organized the donation drive.Boxes and boxes full of donated items filled the room. It all started when Annie Bonds and her friend went to visit the residents who live Sir Walter Apartments--an affordable housing community for people 55 and older."So I just walked around, asked what I could give and from there an idea produced and people have come through all different avenues to help out," Bonds said.Following the protests in downtown Raleigh, many of the businesses were destroyed--including the places Sir Walter residents get their food and supplies. Bonds worked with her friends and the Contemporary Art Museum and after just a few hours, they filled the museum with donations."This was all an idea that literally transpired in about 12 hours. It really is amazing how quickly we were able to get this started and then how quickly people wanted to hop on the train we already started," Bonds said.Bonds said she wants to continue to collect donations for people in the apartments and throughout our community while downtown Raleigh slowly reopens."If you need some help during those times we're showing you now: we got you," Bonds said.If you would like to donate, visit the Contemporary Art Museum to drop off any items.