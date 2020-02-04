Now hiring: Hundreds of temporary census jobs with flexible hours in the Triangle

If you are looking for a temporary job with flexible hours and a good hourly-wage, the U.S. Census Bureau is hiring Census takers in Orange County, in addition to previously announced jobs in other local counties.
The jobs pay $18 an hour and offer daytime, evening and weekend schedules going door-to-door as part of the 2020 nationwide population count.
Lowe's is launching a hiring event this week to staff its stores for the busy spring season.
The company is hiring 475 people in the Triangle.
You can apply on Wednesday at any store between the hours of 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. you may be interviewed on the spot and could receive a job offer during your visit.
Click here for details on the Lowe's jobs.
Here are the details for the U.S. Census Bureau jobs:
Census takers will interview household residents and update address lists using electronic devices (such as smartphones and tablets) issued by the Census Bureau. Applicants who are hired will attend paid training before beginning work.
You must:
Be at least 18 years old.
Have a valid Social Security number.
Undergo fingerprinting and pass a criminal background check and a review of criminal records performed by the Census Bureau.
Click here to apply.
