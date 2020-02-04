jobs

Now hiring: Hundreds of temporary census jobs with flexible hours in the Triangle

By
If you are looking for a temporary job with flexible hours and a good hourly-wage, the U.S. Census Bureau is hiring Census takers in Orange County, in addition to previously announced jobs in other local counties.

The jobs pay $18 an hour and offer daytime, evening and weekend schedules going door-to-door as part of the 2020 nationwide population count.

Lowe's is launching a hiring event this week to staff its stores for the busy spring season.

The company is hiring 475 people in the Triangle.

You can apply on Wednesday at any store between the hours of 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. you may be interviewed on the spot and could receive a job offer during your visit.

Click here for details on the Lowe's jobs.

Here are the details for the U.S. Census Bureau jobs:

Census takers will interview household residents and update address lists using electronic devices (such as smartphones and tablets) issued by the Census Bureau. Applicants who are hired will attend paid training before beginning work.

You must:

Be at least 18 years old.

Have a valid Social Security number.

Undergo fingerprinting and pass a criminal background check and a review of criminal records performed by the Census Bureau.

Click here to apply.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyncorange countycensusnorth carolina newsjobs
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
JOBS
Chipotle fined $1.3M over thousands of child labor violations
Veterans invest in their futures at Carter-Finley Stadium
Eli Lilly bringing more than 400 jobs to Durham County
Cary Wegmans hiring 450 new employees, 180 full-time
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Community concerns prompt prostitution bust at Cary massage parlors
1-year-old overdoses on heroin; father arrested
'So senseless:' Family grateful for arrests in son's Vance County murder
Iowa Caucus 2020: Trump projected to win GOP caucus
$3.6 million school funding measure passes in Johnston County
Doctor: flu deadlier, more concerning in Triangle than coronavirus
Kobe Bryant death: 911 calls detail moments after helicopter crash
Show More
NC's anonymous school safety reporting system already has 1,000 tips
NC-based Earth Fare to close all its grocery stores
'Hamilton' movie coming to theaters with original Broadway cast
Spring Lake holds procession, tributes for young firefighter killed in crash
Nash County Sheriff asks for more staff at troubled jail
More TOP STORIES News