Hundreds of Wake County students, teachers attend STEMposium

Students and educators from Wake County Public Schools gathered Tuesday at a STEMposium.

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Students and educators from Wake County Public Schools gathered Tuesday at a STEMposium to present their findings of WakeEd's SummerSTEM program.

Students, teachers, and nearly 30 Triangle corporations partnered to develop solutions for real-world problems.

"Relevance is such an important part of what we do in the classroom," explained Wake County Public School System Superintendent, Cathy Moore. "We want our students to be able to see themselves in the work and to be able to see a future in the work."
The hands-on summer program has students work on projects centered around computer science, the environment, project management, architecture, and design.

Applications are being accepted for the 2019 summer program.

Click here for more information.
