Husband mistakenly buys turnips instead of tulips on Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day may have come and gone, but we're willing to bet one Kentucky man hasn't stopped hearing about the gift he gave his wife.

"When I got up, I had my first cup of coffee, and he said, 'Oh, your turnips are here!' And I said, 'Turnips?!'"

Yes, Allan Harris accidentally got his wife, Nina, turnips instead of tulips, thinking that's what she said she wanted the night before.

"He wasn't paying attention," Nina said. "He just said 'Yes, I know.'"

"I went and got the bucket and put the turnips in the bucket that says 'I love you' on it," Allan said. "I went in there, got her coffee -- and here you go!"

Allan admits he wasn't really listening. So, he assumed his wife wanted the turnips for her garden.

He did wind up getting Nina double the tulips, plus candy and balloons, to make up for it.

Fortunately, for Allan, his wife likes root vegetables.
