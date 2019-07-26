Society

Husband surprises Amazon-loving wife with Amazon box birthday cake

NORTH CAROLINA -- A North Carolina man had a prime idea for his wife's birthday.

Waylon McGuire decided to surprise his Amazon-loving wife with one of her favorite things.

No, it's not an Amazon Prime package, but it looks like one. Instead, it's a cake decorated like a delivery box.

His wife, Emily, said it made her laugh so hard.

The couple posted pictures of the cake on Facebook, where it has racked up thousands of shares and likes.

The cake was created by Sweet Dreams Bakery in North Carolina.

