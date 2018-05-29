SOCIETY

'I am a feminist too' t-shirt for boys sparks controversy

EMBED </>More Videos

A t-shirt for boys has ignited a political debate on social media. (J.Crew)

SAN FRANCISCO --
A t-shirt for boys has ignited a political debate on social media.

J.Crew posted a photo on Instagram Friday showing a boy in a t-shirt that reads, "I am a feminist too."

It quickly received a rush of comments.

Some people felt in the current climate, the word "feminist" has a political slant and demanded J.Crew keep kids out of politics.

Others praised J.Crew for supporting equality among children.

The company issued a statement saying, "J.Crew stands for equality, and is for everybody."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyfashionclothingmen's clothingu.s. & worldSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
City of Raleigh wants to regulate Bird scooters
Pink stops performance to comfort fan whose mom died before concert
Fayetteville State University rolls out new bike service
Women denied job because of 'ghetto' names
Homeless Fayetteville man receives new bike, meal after crash
More Society
Top Stories
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Show More
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
How area districts are working to keep your kid safe
Sorry, not sorry -- UNC student government weighs in on 'Silent Sam' toppling
More News