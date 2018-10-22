SOCIETY

MARATHON WEDDING: Couple weds halfway through race

EMBED </>More Videos

This couple is in it for the long run.

DETROIT, Michigan --
Two marathon runners are proving that they are in it for the long run.

Over the weekend, Whitney Black and Stephen Phillips went the extra mile when they decided to tie the knot before reaching the finish line at the Detroit Marathon.

The couple got halfway through the race when they decided to get married.

According to the couple, Whitney overcame many obstacles in order to be able to run in the marathon. Whitney was previously injured in an accident and years later she was struck by a car while running.

The couple said that getting married at the marathon perfectly fits their relationship.

Following their wedding, they went on to finish the race.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyweddingmarathonsfeel goodMichigan
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Mega Millions: How much could you buy with $1.6 billion?
How does the lottery jackpot grow?
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
Lottery jackpots: Things you need to consider if you win
More Society
Top Stories
Fort Bragg soldier accused of kidnapping, raping 12-year-old girl
Rae Carruth released from prison 19 years after girlfriend's murder
Hurricane Willa becomes Category 5 storm off Mexico
Who is Rae Carruth? Ex-NFL player released from prison Monday
How does the lottery jackpot grow?
Flu vaccine maker Seqirus expanding in Wake County
18-year-old suspect in Georgia officer's death shot and killed
Migrant caravan swells to 5,000 while advancing toward US
Show More
Panthers' Reid calls Jenkins 'sellout' in NFL protest movement
Mega Millions: These NC stores have the most big wins
Milk is a symbol of white supremacy, PETA says
Dozens hurt when floor collapses during party near Clemson University
NC man accused of decapitating mother found not guilty by reason of insanity
More News