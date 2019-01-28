SOCIETY

I-Team: Raleigh real estate rising, but so is homeless population

Homeless numbers on the rise in Wake County.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
As Raleigh and Wake County continue to enjoy widespread economic growth, the increased demand for real estate may be making things too expensive for some veterans and low-income families.

According to the Raleigh Rescue Mission, homelessness is rising 8 percent annually in Raleigh - more than double the year-to-year increase of Raleigh's median home price (3.7 percemt according to Zillow).

A recent Point-In-Time (PIT) Count found 983 people staying in emergency shelters, transitional housing or on the streets - the most since 2014. Though most of the population is women and men older than 24, the count also found 80 veterans and 43 unaccompanied children.

An ABC11 I-Team analysis of the data shows the rise in homelessness appears to be unique to the Triangle, as the statewide homeless population has decreased dramatically, from PIT counts of 12,381 in 2008 to 9,268 in 2018 - a 25 percent drop in 10 years.
