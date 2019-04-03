Indiana school district teams up with 'food rescuers' to feed students in need

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Elkhart Community Schools is making sure students in need don't go hungry and uneaten food doesn't go to waste.
The Indiana school district teamed up with food-rescue program Cultivate to accomplish this goal, WSBT reports.
At Woodland Elementary School, students are served breakfast and lunch daily. But not all of the prepared food gets served. That's where Cultivate comes in.
"Over-preparing is just part of what happens," said Jim Conklin, of Cultivate. "We take well-prepared food, combine it with other food and make individual frozen meals out if it."
Those frozen meals are sent home with small group of Woodland students who do not have enough to eat at home on the weekend. Each of the 20 students in the program will get eight frozen meals in a backpack to take home every Friday through the end of the school year.
"We saw a need and we wanted to fill that need," Student Services Supervisor Natalie Bickel said.
"It was heartbreaking to hear that children go home on the weekends and they don't have anything to eat," said Melissa Ramey, of the Leadership Academy Chamber of Commerce, which helped get the pilot program going.
The district hopes to expand the food program to other schools in the future.
