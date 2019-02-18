SOCIETY

Inmate saves infant from locked SUV using his car theft skills

EMBED </>More Videos

Inmate saves infant from locked SUV using his car theft skills.

NEW PORT RICHEY, Florida --
A group of deputies and some unlikely good Samaritans rushed to help save a 1-year-old locked in a SUV.

The mother of the infant says her husband strapped their daughter into a car seat and tossed the keys in the front seat. When he closed the back door, he realized the Chevy Tahoe was locked.

Several inmates were repairing medians nearby when they rushed to help.

One inmate used a clothes hanger to unlock the door within minutes. Sheriff Chris Nocco admits it was a unique situation, allowing an inmate to use his skill set to break into a car for the right reasons.

"They know they made bad mistakes, bad choices, but they want to do the right thing in life," Nocco said.

The child was not hurt.

The mother says she is grateful for everyone involved and hopes to learn the identity of those inmates so she can contribute to their commissary accounts.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyfeel goodinmatesbaby rescuedchild in carchild rescuedu.s. & worldFlorida
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Why do we celebrate Presidents Day?
Florida inmate saves infant from locked SUV using car theft skills
4 sisters make singing career together while making a difference at the same time
Vatican defrocks former US cardinal McCarrick over sex abuse
More Society
Top Stories
Investigators detail 'unlawful' absentee ballot scheme in 9th district
Intoxicated man tried to make 8-year-old drive home, official says
Police: Shooting at Glenwood Ave. parking garage started with argument
RTP announces $60M investment that will bring 200 jobs
Family discovers son has brain cancer after losing home to Florence
6 undocumented immigrants tied to drug cartel, drug trafficking in NC
3 puppies born with 2 legs die; 2 surviving sisters keep fighting
How to watch the Oscars: Date, time and more details
Show More
Raleigh, Fayetteville areas brace for a wet week
Beloved white rhinoceros dies in North Carolina Zoo
Softball coach allegedly attacks a 60-year-old grandmother
Wake Co. teacher upset after being told she can't attend leadership event
Raleigh man's charges upgraded after child dies from skull fracture
More News