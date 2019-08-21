Instagram users falling for hoax about platform changing its privacy policy

Usher, Julia Roberts and celebrity chef Tyler Florence are among a bunch of stars who also got duped by the hoax.
A message being circulated around the platform states that Instagram is changing its privacy rules, claiming everything you've ever posted will become public.
"It can be used in court cases in litigation against you. Everything you've ever posted becomes public from today even messages that have been deleted or the photos not allowed," it reads.
Many have since deleted the hoax.
The head of Instagram, Adam Mosseri, debunked the viral message on Twitter, saying if you're seeing a meme claiming Instagram is changing its rules today, "it's not true."
If you’re seeing a meme claiming Instagram is changing its rules tomorrow, it’s not true - learn more here: https://t.co/Qy102zMQCm— Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) August 21, 2019
If you would like to read Instagram's data policy, visit this page.