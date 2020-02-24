Society

'Leaning Tower of Dallas': Crews struggle topple high-rise tower

DALLAS, Texas -- After a failed attempt to implode a high rise office building in Dallas, crews will try and knock it down again.

The attempt at implosion happened last week, where much of the structure did come down, but a part of the tower remained standing, despite numerous attempts to topple it.

"You could see the building fall down, and then that tower there just kind of stopped. And everybody went, 'Oh no.' And there it is. It's still sitting there. Amazing," said Ed McAndrew, who was an onlooker to the attempted demolition.

RELATED: 'Leaning Tower of Dallas': Demolition attempt fails to fully topple high-rise tower

Lloyd D. Nabors Demolition says it's common for the core and elevator shaft to require additional demolition efforts.

But even a high-reach excavator brought in after the implosion couldn't get the job done.

Following the failed attempt, people began calling the still-standing tower the "leaning tower of Dallas." Since then, the area became a popular spot to take photos for Instagram.
