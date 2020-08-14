Share Your Heroes: Assistant Principal Jamie Harris Smith shows her passion for teaching and her students

MOORE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Jamie Harris Smith is an assistant principal at West Pine Elementary School in Moore county."She serves in silence in order to support her community. As an educator, Jamie has shaped and molded the minds of so many students," said Jamie's sister.Harris Smith is also a self-published author, writing "Missing the ABC's of West Pine Elementary.""She went through the entire alphabet, naming students by name and letting them know how much we the staff at the school loved and missed them," a co-worker said of the book.Harris Smith also brings her talents and passion for education to higher education. The mom of one also teaches English as a second language at Fayetteville Technical Community College."You are one of the best teachers at FTCC," one of her students said."She taught me how to believe in myself," a mentee and former student said, "How to expand upon my capabilities and how to really strive for greatness."