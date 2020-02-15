Society

JetBlue flight diverts to RDU for arrival of baby

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A pregnant woman had every intention of giving birth at home in Florida, but her baby had a different plan.

Pamela Diaz was flying home to Orlando from JFK in New York on Wednesday when her water broke on board a JetBlue flight.

The pilots declared a medical emergency and diverted the plane to Raleigh-Durham International Airport.

Paramedics took Diaz to UNC REX Hospital in Raleigh where she gave birth to Avianne Rodriguez a few hours later.

"It was kind of scary at first, and I was freaking out because I didn't know what was going to happen," Diaz said in a statement released by UNC Healthcare. "I owe a big 'thank you' to everyone at JetBlue and at UNC REX. Everyone at the hospital made me feel very safe."

Diaz believes Avianne wanted to be a North Carolina-born baby.

"He was the one who decided he wanted to be born here," she added. "It was just a crazy experience."
