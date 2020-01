RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Jimmy Buffett is coming to Raleigh this spring.Buffett will play with the Coral Reefer Band at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek on April 18.According to Buffett's website, tickets will go on sale January 10.Buffett is best known for hits like "Margaritaville" and "Cheeseburger in Paradise."