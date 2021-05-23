Johnston County issues water shortage advisory, possibly through Memorial Day

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Due to a purchase supply issue, Johnston County has declared a water supply shortage advisory.Officials said customers should refrain from non-essential uses such as irrigation and filling swimming pools.The county said is closely monitoring the situation daily.The shortage advisory may remain in place through Memorial Day.Johnston County is also constructing a 2 million gallon per day expansion at the Timothy G. Broome Johnston County Water Treatment and said the additional capacity will be available in the next few weeks.If you have questions, you can contact Public Utilities at 919-989-5075.