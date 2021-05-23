johnston county news

Johnston County issues water shortage advisory, possibly through Memorial Day

EMBED <>More Videos

Johnston Co. issues water shortage advisory through Memorial Day

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Due to a purchase supply issue, Johnston County has declared a water supply shortage advisory.

Officials said customers should refrain from non-essential uses such as irrigation and filling swimming pools.

The county said is closely monitoring the situation daily.

The shortage advisory may remain in place through Memorial Day.

Johnston County is also constructing a 2 million gallon per day expansion at the Timothy G. Broome Johnston County Water Treatment and said the additional capacity will be available in the next few weeks.

If you have questions, you can contact Public Utilities at 919-989-5075.

See breaking news? Tell us about it here.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyjohnston countywaterpooljohnston county news
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
JOHNSTON COUNTY NEWS
Clayton Firefighter who died from COVID-19 honored with day of service
Man falls off boat, drowns while fishing at Johnston County pond
Clayton man wins $1 million lottery prize on scratch-off
Is the Triangle ready for a commuter rail? Development leader says 'yes'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WEATHER: Hot temps Sunday with some storms Monday
Hurricanes take 2-1 lead into Game 4 against the Predators
WATCH: N&O documentary explores racial tension in Alamance County
Clayton Firefighter who died from COVID-19 honored with day of service
Teen boy injured in southeast Raleigh shooting, police say
Off-balanced officiating leaves Canes frustrated after Game 3
Sister of child shot in CA describes little brother's final moments
Show More
Volunteers spend Saturday cleaning up litter along Raleigh roads
Wheels Fun Park holds walk-in vaccine clinic to reach Durham youth
Mother charged in 4-year-old's death after remains found in NC home
6-year-old boy dies after being shot during CA road rage incident
Subtropical Storm Ana is 1st named system of 2021 season
More TOP STORIES News