SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WTVD) -- Now that's what you call a rolling stop.Officers in Summerville, South Carolina, are trying to wipe away coronavirus stress by handing out toilet paper to drivers in lieu of tickets.A lot of stores are out of toilet paper and paper towels, so the police department decided to help out the community and lighten the mood.Drivers were shocked by the unusual gesture but gratefully accepted the free roll.Officer said they want Summerville residents to know they are available to help during these tough times.