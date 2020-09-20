Justice Ginsburg lies in repose at Supreme Court building for public viewing

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=6537983" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A crowd boos and chants "vote him out" as President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump pay their respects to the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg at the Supreme Court.

WASHINGTON -- A number of memorial arraignments are undeway for Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a political trailblazer who will be the first woman to lie in state at the U.S. Capitol.The body of Ginsburg lies in repose at the Supreme Court Thursday, with arrangements to allow for public viewing despite the coronavirus pandemic.President Donald Trump, along with first lady Melania Trump, paid their respects Thursday as a crowd booed and loudly chanted, "vote him out."Public viewing is expected to last until 10 p.m. EDT Thursday, the court said. Congress made similar arrangements for a public viewing outside the Capitol after the death of Rep. John Lewis in July.On Wednesday, thousands of people paid their respects to the women's rights champion and leader of the court's liberal bloc. As darkness fell, the line stretched nearly half a mile from the court as people filed past.Earlier, she was honored at a private ceremony for Ginsburg's family, friends and the court's eight justices, who gathered for the first time in more than six months.Ginsburg's former law clerks served as honorary pallbearers when the casket arrived, lining the court's front steps.Her casket was placed on the Lincoln catafalque, which Congress loaned to the Supreme Court for the occasion.Her bench chair and the bench directly in front of it have been draped with black wool crepe, a long-held practice that dates back to 1873. Another black drape was hung over the courtroom doors, and the flags on the court's front plaza will be flown at half-staff for 30 days. A 2016 portrait of Ginsburg will also be on display in the court's Great Hall.In addition, Ginsburg's body also will lie in state Friday in Statuary Hall at the Capitol and a private ceremony will be held there, too, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said. Chief Justice William Howard Taft, who also was president, is the only other justice to be accorded the honor of lying in state at the Capitol, according to the House website. Taft died in 1930, shortly after work began on the site where the Supreme Court would open in 1935.Ginsburg will make history as the first woman to lie in state at the U.S. Capitol, according to an accounting from the House of Representatives. Civil rights icon Rosa Parks was lain in honor at the Capitol in 2005, but Ginsburg will be the first woman to lie in state.Ginsburg's family plans to hold a private burial next week at Arlington National Cemetery, where she will be buried next to her husband Marty. Ginsburg will be the fourteenth justice buried at Arlington, joining Associate Justices Thurgood Marshall, John Paul Stevens and Oliver Wendell Holmes Jr., among others.The justice died Friday at age 87 from metastatic pancreatic cancer. She served on the court for 27 years, appointed in 1993 by President Bill Clinton.