Justice Ginsburg to lie in repose at Supreme Court building for public viewing

WASHINGTON -- The body of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will lie in repose at the Supreme Court this week, with arrangements to allow for public viewing despite the coronavirus pandemic.Ginsburg's casket will arrive at the court building around 9:30 a.m. local time Wednesday. Ginsburg's former law clerks will serve as honorary pallbearers when the casket arrives, lining the court's front steps. Her casket will be placed on the Lincoln catafalque, which Congress loaned to the Supreme Court for the occasion.After a private ceremony for Ginsburg's family, friends and colleagues, she will lie in repose at the top of the court building's steps for an outdoor public viewing on Wednesday and Thursday.Public viewing is expected to last from 11 a.m. EDT to 10 p.m. EDT Wednesday and 9 a.m. EDT to 10 p.m. EDT Thursday, the court said. Congress made similar arrangements for a public viewing outside the Capitol after the death of Rep. John Lewis in July.Her bench chair and the bench directly in front of it have been draped with black wool crepe, a long-held practice that dates back to 1873. Another black drape was hung over the courtroom doors, and the flags on the court's front plaza will be flown at half-staff for 30 days. A 2016 portrait of Ginsburg will also be on display in the court's Great Hall.In addition, Ginsburg's body also will lie in state Friday in Statuary Hall at the Capitol and a private ceremony will be held there, too, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said. Chief Justice William Howard Taft, who also was president, is the only other justice to be accorded the honor of lying in state at the Capitol, according to the House website. Taft died in 1930, shortly after work began on the site where the Supreme Court would open in 1935.Ginsburg will make history as the first woman to lie in state at the U.S. Capitol, according to an accounting from the House of Representatives. Civil rights icon Rosa Parks was lain in honor at the Capitol in 2005, but Ginsburg will be the first woman to lie in state.Ginsburg's family plans to hold a private burial next week at Arlington National Cemetery, where she will be buried next to her husband Marty. Ginsburg will be the fourteenth justice buried at Arlington, joining Associate Justices Thurgood Marshall, John Paul Stevens and Oliver Wendell Holmes Jr., among others.The justice died Friday at age 87 from pancreatic cancer. She served on the court for 27 years, appointed in 1993 by President Bill Clinton.