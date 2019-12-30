McDonald's denies allegations that employee gave Kansas police officer coffee cup with insult

In a Facebook post, the department's police chief said one of his officers was given a cup that had an expletive written on it, followed by the world "pig."
The owner of that McDonald's franchise is disputing those allegations, claiming that video camera footage shows it was not one of the employees who wrote that message.
The chief later added that the fast food restaurant offered the officer a "free lunch."
This comes at the heels of other instances involving law enforcement and Starbucks.
Earlier this month, two uniformed Riverside County deputies were allegedly refused service at a location in Riverside and a few weeks before that, a police officer in Oklahoma received an order with the name "PIG" printed on the side of the cups.