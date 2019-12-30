Society

McDonald's denies allegations that employee gave Kansas police officer coffee cup with insult

KANSAS CITY -- McDonald's is denying accusations that a Kansas police officer was handed a coffee with a an insult on it.

In a Facebook post, the department's police chief said one of his officers was given a cup that had an expletive written on it, followed by the world "pig."

The owner of that McDonald's franchise is disputing those allegations, claiming that video camera footage shows it was not one of the employees who wrote that message.

The chief later added that the fast food restaurant offered the officer a "free lunch."

This comes at the heels of other instances involving law enforcement and Starbucks.

Earlier this month, two uniformed Riverside County deputies were allegedly refused service at a location in Riverside and a few weeks before that, a police officer in Oklahoma received an order with the name "PIG" printed on the side of the cups.

EMBED More News Videos

Officer receives Starbucks cups with 'PIG' printed on label

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societykansasmcdonaldspolice officercoffee
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 injured in drive-by shooting outside Cary bar
Carbon monoxide concerns continue at McDougald Terrace
Harnett County mom pleas for answers after son was struck, killed in hit and run
Family mourns father, daughter killed in Orange County house fire
Donors numbers down, but charities see larger monetary donations
Report: Cadets gave Nazi salute as 'sign of respect'
SC man offers $10k for safe return of stolen dog
Show More
Diocese of Charlotte releases list of clergy accused of abuse
Harnett County welcomes first YMCA
Texas church shooting victims identified as deacon, 'hero'
MADD partners with Uber, giving you reasons to ride this NYE
Teen wanted in Tarboro shooting
More TOP STORIES News