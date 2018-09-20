ABC11 TOGETHER

Kids put day off from school to good use, clean storm debris at their church in Dunn

EMBED </>More Videos

The three helped clean up Antioch Free Will Holiness Church on Arrowhead Road in Dunn.

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
By
DUNN, N.C. (WTVD) --
We are seeing the best in human nature in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence. Every day brings countless examples of people pitching in to help others in need.

When I saw three kids, with garden tools in their hands, in front of a church, I decided to stop and find out more.

Matthew Eaton, 9, his brother Adante Covington, 14, and their cousin, Tamarah Robinson, 14, were all smiles as they explained how they decided to clean up storm damage surrounding Antioch Free Will Holiness Church on Arrowhead Road in Dunn.

Christopher Eaton, a deacon at the church, said he is grateful that Florence spared the church from flood damage. He spoke with pride about his sons and niece deciding to look after the church and clean up limbs, branches, and other storm debris on their day off from school.

It is another great example of people helping people and when it's youngsters, it's even more impressive.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyabc11 togetherharnett county newsfeel goodcool kidsgood newshurricane florencestorm damageDunnHarnett County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ABC11 TOGETHER
ABC11, Walt Disney Company raise more than $1 million to help communities affected by Florence
Florence: List of area shelters, emergency operations centers open
Second Harvest Food Bank drives mobile pantry to Harnett County
How to get federal assistance if you were affected by Florence
More abc11 together
SOCIETY
Naked man doing yard work angers neighbors
Mollie Tibbetts murder suspect pleads not guilty
SPONSORED: Engineer becomes artist to honor father's legacy
Girl, 4, named Florence helps victims of Hurricane Florence
More Society
Top Stories
County-by-county list of closures: 750 roads still closed in NC
'Heartbroken:' Cumberland County residents return to find devastation
Soldier whose remains were returned by N. Korea was from Nash County
ABC11, Walt Disney Company raise more than $1 million to help communities affected by Florence
Troopers ID Rolesville family of four killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-85
Kinston residents keep watchful eye on rising Neuse River
'We're standing on prayers:' Hundreds still staying in Fayetteville shelters
Hurricane Florence now blamed for 31 deaths in NC
Show More
'She went off:' Rite Aid worker kills 3, then herself at Maryland warehouse
Florence by the numbers: Trump says 'a lot of money' is coming to NC
Ground beef recall over E. coli concerns after 1 person dies
Governor Cooper visits Lumberton to assess damage
Naked man doing yard work angers neighbors
More News