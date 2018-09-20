We are seeing the best in human nature in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence. Every day brings countless examples of people pitching in to help others in need.When I saw three kids, with garden tools in their hands, in front of a church, I decided to stop and find out more.Matthew Eaton, 9, his brother Adante Covington, 14, and their cousin, Tamarah Robinson, 14, were all smiles as they explained how they decided to clean up storm damage surrounding Antioch Free Will Holiness Church on Arrowhead Road in Dunn.Christopher Eaton, a deacon at the church, said he is grateful that Florence spared the church from flood damage. He spoke with pride about his sons and niece deciding to look after the church and clean up limbs, branches, and other storm debris on their day off from school.It is another great example of people helping people and when it's youngsters, it's even more impressive.