Laps Of Honor Memorial Day Swim moves to NC coast due to COVID-19

By
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Laps Of Honor, a Memorial Day swim that began in Cary honoring fallen heroes will be conducted in the coastal waters of North Carolina this year due to the coronavirus crisis.

With so much uncertainty around pools opening, Triangle based nonprofit US Veterans Corps didn't want to risk canceling the tribute swim that began in 2014 to honor the memory and sacrifice of 22-year-old Army Specialist Andrew Sipple at his neighborhood pool.

Organizers decided to move it to the coast, near Wilmington.

"This will be military style zodiacs, maybe some aircraft involved and we're going to do a lap of honor from ship to shore," Andrew Ladner of US Veterans Corps said.
"There will be about ten to fifteen of us, from Navy SEALS to Marine recon to wives of a fallen," Ladner said.

Laps Of Honor has grown into a nationwide Memorial Day event for swimmers. Some swim as a fundraiser for the U.S. Veterans Corps, others swim just to pay tribute to fallen heroes.

Details are still being worked out as to exactly where the Memorial Day swim will happen in Wilmington at 11 a.m.

Click here for more information on donating to swimmers.
