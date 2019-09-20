L'Arepa serves up arepas and culture

It's simple enough. Just some water, salt and corn flour. That's all it takes to create the arepa dough. From there, the filling possibilities are endless.
Arwa Karame has taken this tradition from her Venezuelan culture and made it her own.
An arepa is the staple breakfast, lunch and dinner in Venezuela. So every table in Venezuela-this is the bread they have every morning," Karame said
Karame participates in festivals in the Carolinas with her business L'Arepa. On Sunday, she'll be serving up deliciousness at La Fiesta del Pueblo.
"It's a great event to have the Hispanic community together and it's also a showcase for the Hispanic community to let our other community learn a little bit about us," she said.
Karame says since she moved to the Triangle 20 years ago, she's proud to see how far the Latin community has come and La Fiesta helps to foster that growth
"It's going to be a great day and I like to see the people enjoying the culture, the food, the dance," Karame said.
If you want to try arepas, L'Arepa will be here on Fayetteville street during La Fiesta from noon until 6.
L'Arepa also posts their schedule on their Facebook page, www.facebook.com/larepanc.
