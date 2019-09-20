latin heritage month

L'Arepa serves up arepas and culture

By
It's simple enough. Just some water, salt and corn flour. That's all it takes to create the arepa dough. From there, the filling possibilities are endless.

Arwa Karame has taken this tradition from her Venezuelan culture and made it her own.

An arepa is the staple breakfast, lunch and dinner in Venezuela. So every table in Venezuela-this is the bread they have every morning," Karame said

Karame participates in festivals in the Carolinas with her business L'Arepa. On Sunday, she'll be serving up deliciousness at La Fiesta del Pueblo.

"It's a great event to have the Hispanic community together and it's also a showcase for the Hispanic community to let our other community learn a little bit about us," she said.

Karame says since she moved to the Triangle 20 years ago, she's proud to see how far the Latin community has come and La Fiesta helps to foster that growth

"It's going to be a great day and I like to see the people enjoying the culture, the food, the dance," Karame said.

If you want to try arepas, L'Arepa will be here on Fayetteville street during La Fiesta from noon until 6.

L'Arepa also posts their schedule on their Facebook page, www.facebook.com/larepanc.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylatin heritage month
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LATIN HERITAGE MONTH
Savory Salvadoran Pupusas
La Orquesta Tropico prepares for Raleigh's La Fiesta del Pueblo
Mariachi Maestro empowers young musicians
Mattel to release Day of the Dead Barbie
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Brier Creek water main break closes roads
White House threatens to defund Middle East studies at UNC/Duke
Flooding breaks out inside NC State building
Man arrested after woman shot, killed in Cary home
Social media users falling for fake brand ambassador offers
Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Raleigh
Bernie Sanders at UNC-Chapel Hill for campaign rally
Show More
Downtown Fayetteville economy thriving from first season in Segra Stadium
Protective order didn't keep man from killing girlfriend: Deputies
St. Augustine's brushes off debt concerns
21-year-old UNC Morehead-Cain scholar dies suddenly
5th arrest made in 2018 death of man found in burning car in Durham
More TOP STORIES News