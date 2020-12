Here's where you can see holiday light displays in Raleigh, Durham and Fayetteville this year

RALEIGH

Here are some of the free and ticketed holiday light displays in our area this year. Many of the displays are drive-thru so you can enjoy while safely distanced during this 2020 holiday season.The Heindel family has been decorating for almost 50 years and every year, it's gotten bigger. The family starts decorating after Halloween. They appeared on ABC's Great Christmas Light Fight in 2017.8501 Sleepy Creek DriveRaleigh, NC 276136331 Deerview DriveRaleigh, NC 27606The giant display was retired in 2016 after its appearance on Great Christmas Light Fight, but the home still has plenty of festive decorations.5504 Huntingwood DriveRaleigh, NC 27606This lights display takes place along the 1.3 mile route inside Dorothea Dix Park.3909 Falmouth DriveRaleigh, NC 276019301 Hay Meadow CourtRaleigh, NC 27603Tune to 88.3 FM to enjoy lights synced to music while remaining in your car7510 Guess RoadHillsborough, NC (Durham County)This synchronized light show runs nightly from dusk to midnight until Jan. 8.4109 Guess RoadDurham, NC 27712Enjoy lights, decorations s'mores and Santa Claus in Fayetteville.Cape Fear Botanical Garden536 N. Eastern BoulevardFayetteville, NC 283012990 Sunnyside School RoadCedar Creek, NCThis trail has more than 100 trees and 12,000 lights until Jan. 4.Hope Mills Municipal ParkThis drive-thru festival of lights features free Santa photos, wine tasting and a candy shop.438 Sugg-Taylor RoadElizabethtown, NC 28337Take a leisurely drive through Arnette Park while taking in sights and sounds of the Christmas season.2165 Wilmington HighwayFayetteville, NC 28306There are over 10,000 LED bulbs throughout the display. The show begins at 6 p.m. and the music portion shuts off at 10:30 p.m. but runs later on weekends. The lights will run continuously on Christmas Eve and Day. The show runs until New Year's Day. There are 16 songs on loop.101 Chestone CourtCary, NCThe Williams family started controlling their holiday lights with a computer in 2002 and joined the town of Wendell in 2012 to open the show together. Each show runs 25 minutes with a five minute intermission between. If you would like to stay in your car, you can tune into 103.3 FM to hear the music.10 S. Cypress St.Wendell, NC 27591For the last 10 years, the family behind the Christmas Lights on Holt Road in Apex turns their personal home into a winter wonderland for hundreds of people to enjoy. 1012 Holt RoadApex, NC 27523This local, family-run Christmas light display will be offering a drive-thru experience this year.5725 Fixit Shop RoadWake Forest, NC 27587This synchronized light display starts at dusk. Tune your radio to 90.9 FM to watch along.409 Holland RoadFuquay-Varina, NC 275269021 New Century RoadWake Forest, NC 27587This drive-thru experience is open seven days a week through Jan. 1.1712 Horton RoadKnightdale, NC 27545Open nightly until Dec. 31206 W. Cedar AvenueWake Forest, NC 27587This drive-thru Festival of Lights is bigger than ever in 2020. The mile-long trail takes you through the farm while in the comfort of your car. You pay upon arrival. Reservations are not made ahead of time.703 Tarboro RoadYoungsville, NC 27596This drive-thru experience is open until the New Year and features scenes from the Grinch's lair and North Pole.1439 Henderson Tanyard RoadPittsboro, NC 27312This Winter Solstice ceremony has become a community tradition in Chapel Hill. It allows you to light a candle within a mandala of candles and renew hope for the world.Eco-Institute at Pickards Mountain8519 Pickards Meadow RoadChapel Hill, NC 27516