Here's where you can see holiday light displays in Raleigh, Durham and Fayetteville this year

RALEIGH
Heindel Christmas Magic - Free
The Heindel family has been decorating for almost 50 years and every year, it's gotten bigger. The family starts decorating after Halloween. They appeared on ABC's Great Christmas Light Fight in 2017.
8501 Sleepy Creek Drive
Raleigh, NC 27613
Goldman Family Lights - Free
6331 Deerview Drive
Raleigh, NC 27606
Happyland Christmas Lights - Free
The giant display was retired in 2016 after its appearance on Great Christmas Light Fight, but the home still has plenty of festive decorations.
5504 Huntingwood Drive
Raleigh, NC 27606
Night of Lights - $10/car
This lights display takes place along the 1.3 mile route inside Dorothea Dix Park.
The Nelson's Christmas Show - Free
3909 Falmouth Drive
Raleigh, NC 27601
Lights on the Meadow - Free
9301 Hay Meadow Court
Raleigh, NC 27603
Tune to 88.3 FM to enjoy lights synced to music while remaining in your car
DURHAM
Winter Wonderland Walk at American Tobacco Campus - Free
Mangum Family Christmas Lights - Free
7510 Guess Road
Hillsborough, NC (Durham County)
Christmas Plugged at Rose of Sharon Baptist Church - Free
This synchronized light show runs nightly from dusk to midnight until Jan. 8.
4109 Guess Road
Durham, NC 27712
FAYETTEVILLE
Holiday Lights in the Garden - Tickets range from $5 to $12
Enjoy lights, decorations s'mores and Santa Claus in Fayetteville.
Cape Fear Botanical Garden
536 N. Eastern Boulevard
Fayetteville, NC 28301
Sweet Valley Ranch Festival of Lights - $7 per person/price increases with bigger groups (seniors, first responders and military get $5 discount)
2990 Sunnyside School Road
Cedar Creek, NC
1st Annual Hope Mills Twinkle Trail - Free
This trail has more than 100 trees and 12,000 lights until Jan. 4.
Hope Mills Municipal Park
Christmas Light Show at Lu Mil Vineyard - $10 per person/children under 5 are free
This drive-thru festival of lights features free Santa photos, wine tasting and a candy shop.
438 Sugg-Taylor Road
Elizabethtown, NC 28337
Drive-thru Christmas in the Park - Free
Take a leisurely drive through Arnette Park while taking in sights and sounds of the Christmas season.
2165 Wilmington Highway
Fayetteville, NC 28306
WAKE COUNTY
Johnson Family's Christmas Light Show - Free
There are over 10,000 LED bulbs throughout the display. The show begins at 6 p.m. and the music portion shuts off at 10:30 p.m. but runs later on weekends. The lights will run continuously on Christmas Eve and Day. The show runs until New Year's Day. There are 16 songs on loop.
101 Chestone Court
Cary, NC
Lake Myra Christmas Lights - Free
The Williams family started controlling their holiday lights with a computer in 2002 and joined the town of Wendell in 2012 to open the show together. Each show runs 25 minutes with a five minute intermission between. If you would like to stay in your car, you can tune into 103.3 FM to hear the music.
10 S. Cypress St.
Wendell, NC 27591
Christmas Lights on Holt Road - Free
For the last 10 years, the family behind the Christmas Lights on Holt Road in Apex turns their personal home into a winter wonderland for hundreds of people to enjoy.
1012 Holt Road
Apex, NC 27523
Piper Lights - Free but donations accepted
This local, family-run Christmas light display will be offering a drive-thru experience this year.
5725 Fixit Shop Road
Wake Forest, NC 27587
Holland Road Lights - Free
This synchronized light display starts at dusk. Tune your radio to 90.9 FM to watch along.
409 Holland Road
Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526
Houston Family Lights - Free
9021 New Century Road
Wake Forest, NC 27587
Bradshaw's Holiday Light Display - Free but donations accepted
This drive-thru experience is open seven days a week through Jan. 1.
1712 Horton Road
Knightdale, NC 27545
Lights on Cedar - Free
Open nightly until Dec. 31
206 W. Cedar Avenue
Wake Forest, NC 27587
North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival canceled because of COVID-19 pandemic
MORE
Hill Ridge Farm - $20/car
This drive-thru Festival of Lights is bigger than ever in 2020. The mile-long trail takes you through the farm while in the comfort of your car. You pay upon arrival. Reservations are not made ahead of time.
703 Tarboro Road
Youngsville, NC 27596
Holiday in the Hills - $30/car
This drive-thru experience is open until the New Year and features scenes from the Grinch's lair and North Pole.
1439 Henderson Tanyard Road
Pittsboro, NC 27312
Spiral of Light Ceremony - $20-30
This Winter Solstice ceremony has become a community tradition in Chapel Hill. It allows you to light a candle within a mandala of candles and renew hope for the world.
Eco-Institute at Pickards Mountain
8519 Pickards Meadow Road
Chapel Hill, NC 27516