SOCIETY

Little boy performs spectacular belly flop

EMBED </>More Videos

Two year old Deacon's family says he has his own way of doing things... And has a VERY high tolerance for pain.

Two-year-old Deacon's family says he has his own way of doing things... and has a VERY high tolerance for pain.

So Deacon decided instead of diving into the pool, he would do a spectacular belly flop. Deacon's family says he did this without any encouragement.

RELATED: Viral video shows toddler quite literally embracing carbs

You can see it didn't hurt too bad. He has a smile on his face and started swimming right away.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyfunny videochildrenswimmingfeel good
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Meghan, Prince Harry are planning U.S. tour: sources
Man finds wedding ring washed ashore in California
Starbucks set to open its first U.S. sign language store this year
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
More Society
Top Stories
Death of Durham developer found with dog leash around his neck ruled homicide
Wake County bus driver charged in child sex crimes
NC's first confirmed West Nile death of 2018 is in Cumberland County
9 of 17 boat accident victims were from one family
Roseanne defends Valerie Jarrett tweet on YouTube
4-year-old boy dies after being pulled from hot car
Krispy Kreme to buy Insomnia Cookies
Fortnite scam: Family issues new warning for children playing online games
Show More
Tariff trade battle harvesting angst among NC farmers
Republican leaders name Charlotte as host city for 2020 RNC
Cohen recorded Trump's talk of paying ex-Playboy model, sources say
911 calls in Durham bank robbery released: 'We have blood everywhere'
TEACHERS: Discounts on back to school supplies are here
More News